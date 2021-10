About Mou Shelley Tichborne founded Mou in 2002 to create footwear suitable for modern city living each pair is effortlessly stylish, withstands the elements, and offers enough comfort for lengthy commutes. Known for eclectic styling and eco-friendly production, the London-based label handcrafts each pair of shearling-lined, supportive boots and slides in a range of muted earth tones that seamlessly complement everything in your closet.