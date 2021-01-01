Balmain Glitter Star Velvet Jacket

An exaggerated shoulder and elongated silhouette define this statement jacket. Finished in velvet with a glittering star pattern, it is a whimsical addition to any outfit. Peak lapels Long sleeves Exaggerated shoulders Open front Welt chest pocket Waist flap pockets Cotton/polyester Dry clean Made in France SIZE & FIT About 27" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND In 1945, founder Pierre Balmain made his well-received debut of opulent, ultra-feminine designs. Known today for its iconic blazers, impeccably constructed dresses and signature fragrances, the brand continues its dedication to masterful tailoring and elegance under the helm of Creative Director Olivier Rousteing. Designer Rtw - Balmain > Balmain > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Balmain. Color: Noir. Size: 8.