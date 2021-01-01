Hard Candy Glitteratzi Crystal Lip Duo, Copper Crystals, lipstick .12oz, lipgloss .09oz

Hard Candy Cosmetics offers Glitteratzi Crystal Lip Duo in the new shade Copper Crystals, a high-pigment, extreme-shine formula with 360-degree glitter wrap. Get 3D glitter glam and shine instantly with this dual-ended, high impact, super metallic, sparkling lipstick and glitter gloss in one. First, apply Glitteratzi Crystal Lip Duo’s the over-the-top, faceted, chrome lipstick all over your lips and experience Hard Candy’s unique glitter wrap technology. Next, drench lips in glitter gloss brimming with rich, bold color and multi-reflective, 3D glitters. The crystallized lipstick duo looks sensational, feels comfortable, creamy, and delivers a show-stopping look every time. Now available in even more stunning shades, Glitteratzi Crystal Lip Duos let you take any look from day to night and offer colors for every mood. Keep your lips be beaming with glitter and glamour!