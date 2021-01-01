TKEES Glitters Flip Flop in Metallic Gold. - size 9 (also in 10, 5, 6, 7, 8) TKEES Glitters Flip Flop in Metallic Gold. - size 9 (also in 10, 5, 6, 7, 8) Metallic leather upper with rubber sole. Slip-on styling. TKEE-WZ7. GLIT. For Jesse and Carly Burnett, the husband and wife duo behind TKEES (t-keys), it was a no-brainer. Carly yearned for a sandal that would disappear on your foot. Thus, in the summer of 2009, using a simple thong sandal as their base, the couple (she with a degree from the School of Visual Arts and he with a background in business and real estate) produced a collection that was divided into color categories: Foundations, Creams, Liners, Glosses and more. Branded as cosmetics for your feet, TKEES was born, and has become the go-to sandal for easy, fresh and sophisticated everyday dressing.