GLO Science GLO Brilliant Teeth Whitening GLO Vial Refills (7 piece)

GLO Brilliant Teeth Whitening GLO Vial Refills by GLO Science is an easy-to-apply, brush-on teeth whitening gel that whitens teeth and removes stains—without the use of harsh chemicals that cause sensitivity. Each GLO Vial contains more than enough gel for four applications, with or without the GLO Brilliant Teeth Whitening Device. With no mess and a minty-fresh flavor, these vials are safe for crowns, bridges and veneers and come in a travel pouch.Key Benefits:Removes stains and discoloration while cleansing teethCan be used on-the-goDoes not cause sensitivityTip: GLO Vials can be used on their own or accelerated by pairing with the GLO Teeth Whitening Device.Please note: Timing between Before & After images is 5 days with 4 uses per day (32 minutes).