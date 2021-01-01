Features of the Eagle Creek Global Companion 40L Pack Fixed suspension Features padded, moisture-wicking back panel, backpack straps and hip belt Adjustable load lifter straps and sternum strap with safety whistle Bottom shoe compartment can be used to separate shoes from clothing or clean from dirty Book style opening reveals split zippered packing compartments Dual access to padded 17in. laptop sleeve in main compartment Two zippered front panel pockets with mesh slip pockets, padded electronic pocket, key fob and pen slot Tuck-away rainfly in bottom stuff pocket Front stretch pocket with aluminum bouldering hook closure