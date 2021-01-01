Hayley Menzies gloria alpaca midi cardi dress in violet. Sweet like candy. Their Gloria Alpaca Cardi-Dress is a playful reimagining of our signature Gloria Cardigan, now with added legs. Crafted from an alpaca wool blend sourced from an Italian mill fully certified for animal welfare, this new shape took exactly 100 minutes to knit. A slight cocoon shape and voluminous sleeves lend an oversized retro 80s silhouette that feels distinctly Hayley, with pom poms and hand crochet buttons for extra texture. Wear this violet style open or closed for layering, or with cream knee high boots when styled as a dress. 44% Wool 44% Alpaca 12% Polyamide Crafted from responsibly sourced Alpaca wool, 100 minutes knitting time Dry Clean Made in Romania