Dashing Diva Gloss Accents Polish Strips, Rose All Day

Gloss Ultra Shine Gel delivers a high shine, chip-resistant, salon-worthy gel manicure that lasts up to 14 days. Gloss gel nail polish strips are easy to apply right at home or on the go with no UV dry time, no topcoat, and no soak-off removal required. Each palette features a full set of base color gel nail polish strips and a curated selection of accent nail strips to take your nail art game to the next level! Mix and match your mani in minutes with no UV lamp dry time and no soak-off removal - these results are sure to make your manicurist jealous. Dashing Diva Gloss Palette creates a customized gel manicure that lasts for up to 14 days. These gel nail polish strips don’t dry out, so you can save or store extras to nail your next look. So skip the salon and get an ultra glossy, chip-resistant, gel manicure in minutes with Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Nail Polish Strips.