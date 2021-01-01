Smashbox Gloss Angeles Lip Gloss - Hustle & Glow (rose gold w/ duo chrome shimmer)

Gloss Angeles Lip Gloss - Welcome to Gloss Angeles. Smashbox Gloss Angeles Lip Gloss is an L.A.-inspired gloss with a light-refracting shine that gives the illusion of plumped-up lips. Hyaluronic Acid hydrates while Vitamin E nourishes lips, making it effortless to swipe on bare lips or as an uber-glossy lipstick topper. Benefits Hyaluronic Acid hydrates & visually plumps lips Vitamin E nourishes & keeps lips soft Evenly builds sheer to medium color Cruelty free Formulated Without Gluten, Silicones, Phthalates, Parabens, Mineral Oil, Formaldehyde, Hydroquinone, Triclosan, Triclocarban - Gloss Angeles Lip Gloss