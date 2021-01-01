Leandro Limited Glossy Gradient Detangle Comb

Glossy Gradient Detangle Comb - Leandro Limited - A BaBylissPRO X Conair CollaborationThe Glossy Gradient Detangle Comb has widely set teeth ensure wet or dry hair won't snag while detangling. Smooth, glossy finish glides through hair without pulling, and simultaneously stimulates roots. Ideal for detangling wet or dry hair, overall scalp health, and the even distribution of conditioner in most hair types.About the Brand:Leandro Limited is a legacy brand inspired by a man whose innovation would go on to change the way the modern world does hair. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Leandro Rizzuto launched a family business in 1959 that would reshape the haircare business.This Conair x BaBylissPRO Collaboration features a collection of curated styling tools that encapsulate the genius behind a man dedicated to innovation and beauty. - Glossy Gradient Detangle Comb