Achieve a radiant complexion with bareMinerals' Glow all the Way Gift Set, a combination of complementary makeup products that work in synergy to enhance your natural beauty. Expect bright eyes, luscious lips and flawless skin that glows. - K.N. The Set Contains: Mineral Veil Finishing Powder (3g): A weightless, translucent finishing powder with a sheer, natural finish. This mineral powder is perfect for all skin tones and delivers a veil of weightless coverage, minimising the look of pores, absorbing oil and setting foundation in place for long-lasting makeup. Mini Well-Rested Face & Eye Brightener (0.6ml): Perfect for all skin tones, the sheer mineral formula contains light reflecting minerals that instantly brighten dull complexions and unruly dark spots. Evening out skin tone, the highlighting pen infuses radiance whilst improving the look of fine lines and discolouration over time. All-Over Face Colour in Rose Radiance (0.85g): Add a healthy glow to your complexion with this versatile face colour. A sheer rose pearl, the versatile powder can be used to brighten up cheeks, lips and eyes, and delivers a natural looking lustre with soft, flawless finish. A little goes a long way. Skin looks rosy, refreshed and radiant. Marvelous Moxie Lipgloss in Rebel (4.5ml): A pink toned, satin-smooth lipgloss that delivers sheer-to-medium coverage with glittering shine.