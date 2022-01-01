MZ Skin Glow Boost Ampoules in Beauty: NA. MZ Skin Glow Boost Ampoules in Beauty: NA. Glowing skin in five days requires a range of acids and vitamins that artfully fit together in one skin-loving regimen. MZ Skin has simplified this process by creating Glow Boost Ampoules to deliver an impressive mix of nourishing and revitalizing benefits. Each ampoule houses a potent formulation of Vitamin C, Meso Cocktail and Lactic, Glycolic and Ascorbic Acids to brighten, even skin tone and renew for a radiant complexion.. Suitable for all skin types. Cruelty-free. Free of Parabens, Silicone, Mineral Oil, GMOs, Petrolatum, Sulfates, Phthalates and Petro-Chemicals. 10 vials x 2 ml. Place the ampoule opener correctly on the top of vial, hold ampoule firmly from the bottom, in a vertical position. Using your other hand, press the ampoule opener to one side, at the neck of the ampoule, until it breaks. Apply the designated ampoule to dry, toned skin and apply moisturizer afterwards. Use daily, AM/PM, for five days. Apply SPF in the daytime. MZSK-WU14. MZ-191119. Created by Dr. Maryam Zamani, MZ SKIN is a luxurious and functional skincare range from London's premier Aesthetic Doctor and Oculoplastic Surgeon, who is widely referred to as 'The Eye Doctor'. With her vast experience in surgery and skin rejuvenation, as well as her knowledge of medical-grade formulas, Dr. Zamani is regarded as a pioneering female in high-performance skincare - an industry that is largely dominated by male doctors. Her capsule collection has changed the perception of clinical skincare from purely functional to a sensory experience. The collection is an alchemy of medical know-how and opulent textures. Each product is carefully formulated with pioneering ingredients and trusted actives, to deliver the essence of beautiful skin: age-defying luminosity.