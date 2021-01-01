Mz Skin Glow Boost Serum Ampoules

WHAT IT IS This five-day radiance regime delivers single doses of active skincare ingredients twice per day to help restore the skins youthful glow and natural luminosity. Includes 10 ampoules. Made in Spain. WHAT IT DOES Promotes cellular renewal by stimulating exfoliation. Helps diminish the appearance of age spots and wrinkles. Improves texture and smooths the skin. Aids the skins barrier function to better retain hydration. Adds radiance and clarity whilst defending against free radicals. WHO IT'S FOR Normal skin types. HOW TO USE IT For five days, morning and night, apply the designated single-use ampoule to freshly cleansed skin. Gently sweep serum across face and neck until it is fully absorbed. To open each vial, place the ampoule opener on the top of the vial. Holding the ampoule firmly from the bottom, in a vertical position, press the ampoule opener to one side at the neck of the ampoule, until it breaks. Wear an SPF in the day time during the program. Repeat regime every month for optimum results. ACTIVE INGREDIENTS Vitamin C, lactic acid, meso cocktail, ascorbic acid, glycolic acid. INGREDIENTS VITAMIN C Propylene Glycol, Aqua / Water, Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Trideceth-9, Citric Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Butylene Glycol, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 20, Soluble Proteoglycan, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate LACTIC ACID Aqua / Water, Lactic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide MESO COCKTAIL Aqua / Water, Dimethylaminoethanol Tartrate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium DNA, Silanetriol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate ASCORBIC ACID Aqua / Water, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium EDTA GLYCOLIC ACID Aqua / Water, Glycolic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide. Cosmetics - Treatment Brand > Mz Skin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Mz Skin.