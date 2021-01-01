Glow-In-The-Dark Jumbo Drawing Magnatab, One Size , Multi

The limited-edition Glow-In-The-Dark Jumbo Magnatab gets glowing reviews from children and adults alike! The glowing board and stylus bring an exciting new dimension to nighttime play. Let the magnetic stylus be your pen and the bead board be your paper. Use your imagination to draw shapes, letters, and pictures, popping individual beads to the surface for a sensory-based play experience. Erases with the tip of your finger, or by swiping across the beads with the side of the stylus.Measurements: .75 Height/Inches, 7.88 Depth/Inches, 9.5 Length/InchesCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported