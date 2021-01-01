From rr
Glow Me Soft Highlighting Palette in Multi
Advertisement
Give your complexion the ultimate glow up with this highlighting quad. Flirt your way through life with blushing rosy cheeks and a hint of luster. Talc, Zinc Oxide, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Isostearyl Isostearate, Trimethylsiloxyphenyl Dimethicone, Octyldodecanol, Boron Nitride, MICA, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, MAY CONTAIN / PEUT CONTENIR (+/ - ): Iron Oxide Black ( CI 77499), Iron Oxide Yellow ( CI 77492), Titanium Dioxide ( CI 77891), Alumina, Iron Oxide Red ( CI 77491), Carmine (CI 75470), Tin Oxide, Synthetic FluorphlogopiteAbout the BrandMoira Cosmetics | Glow Me Soft Highlighting Palette in Multi