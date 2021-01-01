Give your complexion the ultimate glow up with this highlighting quad. Flirt your way through life with blushing rosy cheeks and a hint of luster. Talc, Zinc Oxide, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Isostearyl Isostearate, Trimethylsiloxyphenyl Dimethicone, Octyldodecanol, Boron Nitride, MICA, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, MAY CONTAIN / PEUT CONTENIR (+/ - ): Iron Oxide Black ( CI 77499), Iron Oxide Yellow ( CI 77492), Titanium Dioxide ( CI 77891), Alumina, Iron Oxide Red ( CI 77491), Carmine (CI 75470), Tin Oxide, Synthetic FluorphlogopiteAbout the BrandMoira Cosmetics | Glow Me Soft Highlighting Palette in Multi