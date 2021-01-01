Glow Palette - The Clinique Glow Palette is an all-in-one complexion palette with blush, highlighter, and powder, plus a mascara for dramatic lashes. Benefits An all-in-one complexion palette hits all the right angles Stay Matte Sheer Pressed Powder keeps shine under control Uplighting Illuminating Powder gives skin a candle-lit glow Blushing Blush Powder Blush builds intensity True Bronze Pressed Powder Bronzer gives skin a natural-looking, sun-kissed radiance High Impact Mascara in Black makes lashes lusher, plusher, and bolder No parabens or phthalates Allergy tested 100% fragrance free Includes Compact with mirror including 4 powders (0.83 oz): Stay-Matte Sheer Pressed Powder in Invisible Matte, Uplighting Illuminating Powder in Nude Glow, Blushing Blush Powder Blush in Berry Delight, and True Bronze Pressed Powder Bronzer in Sunkissed High Impact Mascara in Black (0.14 oz) - Glow Palette