Jane Iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB11 Cream

Even out your skin tone and give your skin a healthy glow with Jane Iredale Glow Time BB11, a mineral based BB cream. Recommended by The Skin Cancer Foundation, this light, airy formula also contains a broad-spectrum SPF 17. Jane Iredale Glow Time BB11 conceals blemishes, reduces the appearance of pores and is water resistant for up to 40 minutes. Titanium dioxide naturally protects your skin from the sun's harmful rays while minerals and fruit extracts lend nutrients. This product gives you the coverage you need without the thick, cakey feel of heavy foundation. To use, place a few dots of cream on your face and gently massage into the skin using circular motions. For best results, use a flocked sponge or blending brush. This product is both vegan-friendly and gluten-free. Based in Massachusetts, Jane Iredale produces skincare and makeup made from minerals and plant extracts. The company is dedicated to natural beauty and is recommended by PETA for its commitment to cruelty-free products.