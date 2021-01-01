COOLA Glowing Greens Detoxifying Facial Cleansing Gel in Beauty: NA. COOLA Glowing Greens Detoxifying Facial Cleansing Gel in Beauty: NA. Your daily dose of detoxifying greens. COOLA's gentle Glowing Greens Detoxifying Facial Cleansing Gel flushes your skin with a surge of purifying plant juices and nourishing extracts to help clear away impurities and dissolve excess oil, sweat, and makeup. Starring nutrient-rich Seaweed Extract, known to possess cleansing and balancing properties, and detoxifying Celery Extract, this Farm to Face formula is a refreshing way to start and end the day.. Suitable for combination, dry, normal, oily, and sensitive skinTargets concerns of pores, dryness, and oiliness. 70%+ certified organic ingredients, vegan & cruelty-free. Free of GMOs, Gluten, Alcohol, Cyclical Silicone, Dyes, Mineral Oil, Petrolatum, Paraffin, PEGs, Phthalates, Parabens, Phenoxyethanol, Propylene Glycol, Retinyl Palmitate, SLS/SLES, Synthetic Fragrance, Soy, and Talc. 5.0 fl oz/ 148 ml. Wet face, pump into hands and gently massage onto face and neck. Rinse thoroughly. Use AM & PM. COLX-WU75. CL10329.