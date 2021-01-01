Refresh and refine your skin with Stila Glowing Reviews™ Gentle Skin Renewal Scrub. Mild and purifying, it carefully lifts old skin cells to make your complexion brighter and smoother. Alpine Rose Stem Cell Technology provides antioxidant protection, whilst hyaluronic acid hydrates and improves the skin's natural moisture barrier. A blend of essential fatty acids nourish the skin, whilst essential oils help to reduce inflammation and improve the appearance of imperfections like dark circles. Ideal for sensitive skin, it's free from synthetic fragrance, parabens, sulphates and mineral oils. Directions of Use: Apply to hands and massage over the face in circular motions for 1-2 minutes Rinse thoroughly