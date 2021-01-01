Elemis Glowing Skin Collection

The Glowing Skin Collection from Elemis includes everything you need to achieve a healthy-looking, radiant complexion. Housed in a branded beach bag, the essential skincare kit is perfect for Summer. E.N. The Set Contains: Papaya Enzyme Peel (15ml) Exfoliate and brighten skin with the gentle cream exfoliator. Enriched with natural fruit enzymes of papaya and pineapple to remove impurities and dead skin cells, revealing a clarified, radiant complexion. Suitable for sensitive or mature skin types, the peel contains nourishing milk protein and vitamin E, which effectively repair and protect skin, without stripping moisture. Total Glow Bronzing Moisturiser for Face (50ml) A full size, award-winning face moisturiser with a gradual tan. The day cream intensely moisturises skin, whilst wheat-derived Vegetan™ builds a subtle, natural glow. Enriched with antioxidant green tea to protect skin from environmental aggressors and evodia fruit extract to boost luminosity, whilst rice bran oil delivers a smooth, soft texture. Skin Nourishing Body Scrub (50ml) A rich and creamy body scrub with rice and bamboo natural exfoliators to polish skin, revealing a soft, supple and brighter appearance. Nourishing sweet almond, macadamia and wheat germ oils condition skin to leave it refreshed and rejuvenated. Skin Nourishing Body Cream (100ml) Suitable for very dry skin, the luxurious body cream is enriched with nourishing starflower and camellia tea seed oils to promote healthy-looking skin and maintain moisture levels. Antioxidant vitamin E shields skin from environmental stresses and soothing organic oat extract is combined with milk protein to leave skin smooth, supple and soft. Tan Accelerator (100ml) Achieve a natural, sun-kissed complexion with the Tan Accelerator. Developed to stimulate the skin's natural melanin, the lightweight lotion contains tyrosine, an amino acid present in the body that is used by cells to produce melanin. Ideal for use in Summer or before a holiday to promote a golden suntan, the lotion is enriched with shea butter, macadamia nut oil and jojoba oil to moisturise skin an leave it silky soft to the touch.