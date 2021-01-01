Glowy Super Gel

Welcome to the glowiest, lightest weight luminizer. Wear it alone. Or under (or mixed with) foundation or tinted SPF as a primer. OR over any look for a super glowy finish. Feels like nothing. Looks like everything. Side note - it\'s recyclable! When empty, recycle the glass after twisting off the plastic pump to remove the inner pouch. The universal shades show off your skin, just extra. Comes in bronzy "Sunglow" and champagne-tinged "Starglow." Both are gorgeous and really enhance any skin tone with an unfussy, unstoppable glow.