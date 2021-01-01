Andrew Lessman Glucosamine and Chondroitin - 75 Capsules

Glucosamine and Chondroitin Andrew Lessman's Glucosamine and Chondroitin delivers the optimum potencies and ideal forms (All Sulfate and Sodium-Free) of the most essential ingredients for the repair and maintenance of healthy joint tissue. This unique formula begins with clinically-established levels and ideal forms of the most well-researched natural ingredients for joint health: Glucosamine Sulfate (1,500 mg) and Chondroitin Sulfate (1,200 mg). Glucosamine and Chondroitin have been the subject of thousands of published articles and extensive international recognition; however, they are not medicines to treat joint ailments, but more importantly represent the vital molecules that comprise the unique structure of all joint tissue – healthy or not. Moreover, the benefits of Glucosamine and Chondroitin have also been shown to extend beyond our joints and are also essential for the resiliency of other “elastic” tissues in the body, such as the skin, arteries, veins and heart valves. Glucosamine Sulfate has long been viewed as the first line of natural defense for joint tissues, but unlike ordinary products, we refuse to use cheap and unproven Glucosamine HCl (Hydrochloride). We only use the form of Glucosamine established in the scientific literature – Glucosamine Sulfate. We also use uniquely Sodium-Free Chondroitin Sulfate, which eliminates the risks of added Sodium and instead provides the benefits of 80 mg of essential Calcium. Sadly, typical joint products use inferior sources of both Glucosamine and Chondroitin, which do not possess the research-established benefits of Glucosamine Sulfate and Chondroitin Sulfate. In short, both Glucosamine and Chondroitin, along with Sulfur from Sulfate, provide essential structural ingredients that are the vital “building blocks” or the very “bricks and mortar” of our joints. By providing these essential structural molecules in their optimum forms and at their ideal potencies, we deliver maximum benefits to joint structure, health and function. Our joints never cease working and our uniquely formulated Glucosamine 1500 with Chondroitin 1200 delivers the proper tools at their proven levels and in their ideal forms to help us combat the consequences of a lifetime of wear and tear. Our Glucosamine 1500 with Chondroitin 1200 is uniquely All Sulfate, Sodium-Free and Additive-Free making it unlike any joint product in the world. What You Get 75 Glucosamine and Chondroitin easy-to-swallow capsules Made in USA