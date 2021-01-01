Gluten Free Cookbook: A Sweet and Savory Guide You Must Have (Easy, Healthy and Delicious Meals You'll Both Love) Julie Cortez Author

Many people are choosing a gluten free diet today. Some people need to eat gluten free foods due to medical reasons whereas other people just see the medical benefits to this change in diet. When you have a specific diet sometimes it can be hard to make it more varied. Here is a preview of what you'll find inside• What is gluten?• Gluten myths debunked• How a gluten-free diet can help promote weight-loss• Gluten-intolerance: one cause, many diseases• What is coeliac disease?• Benefits of a gluten-free diet in children with autism• Your guide to a gluten-free meal plan• Kids on a gluten-free diet - tips to make life easier• Gluten-free on a budget• Gluten-free super foodsYou are so lucky to find these gluten free slow cooker recipes. Once you have the cookbook, it will become your all-time favorite. Slow cooking can save you so much precious time, as you won't have to spedn hours in the kitchen to prepare a tasty gluten-free meal.