Glycemic Index Diet and Cookbook: Recipes to Chart Glycemic Load and Lose Weight Healdsburg Press Author

Lose weight and prevent disease with the glycemic index diet High blood sugar levels in your system can be the culprit in everything from weight gain to type II diabetes to heart disease. The glycemic index is the best tool to measure how your diet affects your blood sugar and make positive changes for a longer, healthier life. The Glycemic Index Diet and Cookbook will show you how to use the glycemic index to monitor and control the amount of sugar in your diet so that you can lose weight effectively and prevent life-threatening diseases. With over 75 easy, nutritious recipes, and a clear explanation of how the glycemic index measures the effect of foods on your blood sugar, The Glycemic Index Diet and Cookbook will help you easily reduce your blood sugar levels. The Glycemic Index Diet and Cookbook will help you take control of your blood sugar and glycemic load, with: 75 simple, delicious glycemic index recipes to reduce glycemic load A straightforward 14-day meal plan to help you put the glycemic index diet into action Easy-to-follow glycemic index tables for every food category, including fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins, and more Important signs your blood glucose level is too high Everyday tips for using the glycemic index to reduce your blood glucose level The Glycemic Index Diet and Cookbook will help you use the glycemic index as a tool to make healthy, lasting changes, while still enjoying a flavorful and balanced diet.