What it is: A highly concentrated serum formula designed to supercharge your skin care regimen. What it does: These drops contain a 10% glycolic complex and a resurfacing concentrate designed to refine the appearance of skin for a smoother, more even complexion. The effective AHA gently exfoliates the surface layer of the skin, encouraging cell turnover and blurring the appearance of wrinkles to reveal a brighter, more radiant complexion. How to