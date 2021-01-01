See By Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrille in Neutral. - size 39 (also in 38) See By Chloe Glyn Platform Espadrille in Neutral. - size 39 (also in 38) Smooth calfskin leather upper with EVA sole. Made in Spain. Ankle strap with buckle closure. Scalloped leather trim. Braided jute trim. Lightweight sole. Round toe. Approx 45mm/ 1.75 inch platformApprox 65mm/ 2.5 inch wedge. SEEB-WZ267. SB36112A.13200. Launched in 2001, See by Chloe is a more relaxed and casual response to the success of the pieces to its elegant sister brand Chloe. See by Chloe has grown into a complete ready-to-wear line that has found favor by adding an urban edge to feminine tailoring.