From vince shoes

Glyn Sandal - 5/5 - Also in: 9/5, 7, 5, 8/5, 8, 6, 11, 7/5, 10, 9, 6/5

$275.00
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

Round open toe - Slip-on sandal - Leather-covered buckles - Molded footbed - Contrast midsole

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com