18kt rose gold case with a rose gold-tone 18kt polished rose gold bracelet. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel. Mother of pearl dial with rose gold-tone sword-shaped hands and diamond-Roman numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 2 o'clock position. One subdial displaying: small second. Ulysse Nardin Calibre UN-24 Automatic movement, containing 34 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Skeleton transparent exhibition see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 37 mm. Fold over with safety release clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: GMT, second time zone, date, hour, minute, second. Gmt Dual Time Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 246 22 8 391, 246.22.8.391, 246228391. Ulysse Nardin GMT Dual Time Mother of Pearl Dial 18kt Polished Rose Gold Automatic Ladies Watch 246-22-8-391.