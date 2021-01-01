18kt white gold case with a black leather strap. Fixed 18kt white gold bezel. Black dial with silver-toned leaf-style shape hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 1 o'clock position. One subdial displaying: small second. Ulysse Nardin Calibre UN-32 Automatic movement, containing 34 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 48 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent see through case back. Round case shape, case size: 38.5 mm, case thickness: 12.5 mm. Deployment clasp. Functions: year, month, date, day, hour, minute, second, GMT, second time zone, chronometer, perpetual calendar. Gmt Perpetual Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Ulysse Nardin GMT Perpetual Black Dial 18kt White Gold Black Leather Mens Watch 320-22-92.