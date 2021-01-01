Gnome One Fights Alone Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month Ribbon Tank Top

This Apparel with the Purple, Teal and Pink Ribbon is for Thyroid Awareness Month in September and to Support Men, Women and Teens with Papillary, Follicular, Hurthle Cell, MTC, or Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer by wearing these Products. This Clothing with the Design "Gnome One Fights Alone" makes great Thyroid Cancer Survivor and Support Gifts for a Warrior and Fighter like your Mom, Dad, Brother, Sister, Son, Daughter, Husband or Wife! Great for a Thyroid Cancer Walk, Run, or Event! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem