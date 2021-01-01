Gnomes Happy Fall Y'all. Tote Bag

Gnomes Happy Fall Y'all. Celebrate the Autumn season with 3 cute Gnomes. Falling leaves, pumpkins, cool air and fresh apple cider. Enjoy the season of Autumn colors, football games, homecomings, fresh apples, maple syrup and pumpkin pie. A gift suitable for all ages and all family members. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.