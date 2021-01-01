Yves Rocher - Go Green Express Drying Drop - Nail Care

Yves Rocher - Theally for all those in a hurry! The Go Green Express Drying Drop is the ally of all manicures. No more waiting around for the nail polish to dry, just one drop and it's done in the blink of an eye!* Its vegan** formula is composed of 100% ingredients from natural origin. Its + : Its new dropper allows for easy and precise application. How to use : After applying the nail polish, using the dropper, put 1 to 2 drops of the Go Green Express Drying Drop in the center of the nail. Do not touch the nail with the dropper. 0.16 fl. oz. / 5 ml Bottle 96% of women* find that their nail polish dries quickly with the Go Green Express Drying Drop and it leaves a shiny finish on nails. *Satisfaction test carried out on 28 women for 4 weeks. **Product formulated without animal derivatives Go Green Express Drying Drop