GoFit Green Go Slides

Gofit Go Slides. Adding unstable Go Slides to your workout challenges your balance and your body’s ability to sense its position. By doing this, you develop better stability, your arms and legs learn to work more efficiently together, and your level of muscular endurance can increase. Go Slides are designed with a low-friction, non-marking, material to slide smoothly on soft surfaces. Slider booties are also included for use on hard surfaces. The firm, foam grip pattern on the top side, means ideal traction for hands and feet. This combines for a flowing, controlled range of motion.