Meet the Go Green™ Tea Tree Oil Infused Treatment and Shine BrushMade with Exclusive ultra-soft IntelliFlex bristles that effortlessly detangles, minimizing pain and protecting against split ends and breakage. Tea Tree oil-infused cushion releases oil with every stroke to help nourish hair from roots to tips. Made from plant- based plastic, this brush is kind to your hair and the environment. Gender: unisex.