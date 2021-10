Running never felt so easy when donning the Go-To Shorts. DriLayer fabric offers moistures-wicking capabilities that keep you cool and comfortable all-day long. Lightweight-poly fabrication lends a relaxed fit with built-in brief liner for coverage and support. Elastic waistband with interior drawstring. Zippered pocket at right hip. Notched leg openings. Main: 100% polyester; Lining: 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported.