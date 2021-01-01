Go Vegan veggie vegetables health animals Tote Bag

This is for all vegans and vegetarians who love vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, beans and carrots. It is a nice for all who want going vegan or doing a vegan diet and eat meatless meals. This is the perfect for everyone who like vegetables, vegetarian meals and vegan food. It will be a great and unique that everyone will enjoy. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.