*Nearly one-piece sculpted camo-print EVA upper is lightweight and flexible *Slip-on style with heel strap that can be converted to backless wear *Smooth soft interior *Contoured comfort footbed *Lightweight responsive ULTRA GO™ cushioning *High-rebound COMFORT PILLAR TECHNOLOGY™ underfoot reacts to your every step for the ultimate comfort *Water-friendly draining design on footbed and midsole *Dual-density outsole for added stability and support *1-1/2" heel height