Baobab Goa Top in Metallic Gold. - size L (also in S, XS) Baobab Goa Top in Metallic Gold. - size L (also in S, XS) 80% poly 20% elastane. Made in Colombia. Hand wash. Removable padded cups. One shoulder design. Sheen finish. Eco-friendly fabric printing process generates zero water or chemical waste. Item not sold as set. BBAB-WX9. GOA TOP. Doing the most while wearing the least, BAOBAB merges fashion with environmental passion. They design statement swimwear and resort wear in asymmetrical cuts and bold silhouettes that take sustainability to a whole new level. Turning waste into iconic pieces, almost every design is made out of plastic and fishing nets found in the ocean. For each piece sold, BAOBAB plants tropical trees and rehabilitates coral reefs throughout the Caribbean Sea in alliance with the Corales de Paz Organization.