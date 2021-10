a perfect gift for football , Hockey , baseball Players , Looking for a gift for an awesome goalie? Grab this cool goalie definition tshirt to let them know you support them! , Give it to your friend who is a goalkeeper . Does he or she play soccer, hockey or lacrosse? This goalie shirt is a cool addition to their goalie gear. Wording says the craziest player on the team, see also insane, brave. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem