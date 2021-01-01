GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) [distressed] Tote Bag

this unique one-of-a-kind distressed design is a badge of honor for someone who is at the top of the rankings at whatever you deem worthy. GOAT - Greatest of All-TIme, now with more actual goat. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.