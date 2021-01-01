Beekman 1802 Goat Milk 16 oz. Whipped Body Cream w/ Spatula - Lavender What It Is A luxurious body cream lightly scented with lavender that comes with a convenient spatula for application. What You Get 16 fl. oz. Whipped Body Cream - Lavender Spatula What It Does Goat milk, rich in vitamins Sulfate, paraben, petroleum and phosphate free Contains mango butter, aloe, other oils, fruit extracts and other key ingredients Helps soften and moisturize skin Contains cocos nucifera (coconut) oil, aloe barbadensis leaf juice and other key moisturizers known to help hydrate skin and help temporarily plump the appearance of skin, diminishing the look of fine lines and wrinkles; also contains vitis vinifera (grape) seed extract, tocopherol (Vitamin E) and ascorbyl palmitate, which are known antioxidants that may help fight against free radical aggressors