Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Wonderland Lip Balm What It Is Moisturizing lip balm with the fragrance of the darkest, most precious woods, namely patchouli and agarwood. What You Get .15 oz. Goat Milk Wonderland Lip Balm What It Does Contains goat milk, rich in vitamins Sulfate-, paraben-, petroleum- and phosphate-free Contains shea butter, coconut oil, sunflower oil, Vitamin E and other key ingredients Helps soothe lips with moisture Made in USA