Goat with Wildflowers Tote Bag

Pretty floral design with a variety of hand drawn wild flowers in the silhouette of a goat that is shaded from white to gray Great gift and stylish accessory for pet goat owners, animal lovers, farmers, gardeners, florist, outdoor enthusiasts, mothers, sisters, daughters, ladies, women, juniors, misses and siblings 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.