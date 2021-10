Do you own a farm and protect goats? Have you loved the animals and are a real animal lover? Then you are a real goat whisperer! Your hutch is full of goats who enjoy their life on the farm. Ideal gift for the animal lovers and goat farmers among us. You are proud of your goat alm and like to take care of your goat sticks. Hating a herd of goats is fun for you. Fun outfit for animal fans, mums, dads and friends Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem