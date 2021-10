The large size and highly detailed appearance makes the Delta McKenzie® Goblin 3D Backyard Archery Target a fantastic addition to your backyard archery range. Made with self-healing foam, this target is rated for field points and broadheads, and crossbow approved. FEATURES: Made with self-healing foam Highly detailed, old-word goblin appearance Hand-painted finish Easy assembly Rated for field points and broadheads Crossbow approved Dimensions: 30” x 24”