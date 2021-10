This cool illustrated graphic design is perfect for fans of the cottagecore aesthetic, goblincore, mycology lovers and shroom foragers as well as celestial mystical stars, mystic Goths, Witchcore vibes and frog or toad lovers For those who love to forage for mushrooms, mycologists, dark academia aesthetic or Wicca, and into astrology and the zodiac. Perfect for all witchy, magic, boho & pastel goth fans too Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem