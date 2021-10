Cool graphic design with a frog sitting on the moon, with mushrooms. For lovers of shroom foragers, cottagecore vibe, mycologists, moon seekers, and women, men, and anyone who loves psychedelic mystical, Wiccan vibes Great birthday & Christmas idea for goth girls, gothic teens, teenagers, moms, hippies, naturalists, and foragers who love vintage-style graphics and nature. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem