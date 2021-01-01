God Found the Strongest Women and Made Them Midwives Tote Bag

This cute midwife design is perfect for women who are midwives. The artwork with a cool saying is perfect for a midwife student, nurse midwife or future midwife. Grab one as an appreciation idea for National Midwifery Week. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.