GOD IS GREAT DOGS ARE GOOD AND PEOPLE ARE CRAZY. Are you a Christian and a dog lover? This is a must have tee for you. Funny quote about god and dog, 2 things Important in life. Gift for Christian and your grandparents, dad, mom, spouses, brother, sister. Christian dog mom funny saying, dog dad funny quotes tees. Religion Christ cross dog footprint buffalo red plaid vintage style. Christian women men and dog lover gifts idea. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem