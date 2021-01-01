God Is Within Her She Will Not Fall Tote Bag

Christian Bible verse scripture Psalm 46:5 Message of faith, strength, and words of encouragement for her and be secure in The Lord's word, Christian message Christianity faith, gospel message of the scripture trust in Jesus son of God, Christian Gift for daughter, Mon, Mother's day gift, aunt, wife, Christian girlfriend, friends, for a Christian woman 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.